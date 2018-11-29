Benton County Among Top Ten Highest Unemployed Counties

Benton County is now in the top ten among counties with the highest unemployment in the state.

Despite this, unemployment in Benton County only increased by 0.1 percent to 5.1 percent for the month of October from 5 percent in September.

There are currently 350 unemployed residents in Benton County with 6,510 employed members of the workforce.

Neighboring Carroll County also ranked in the top ten for highest unemployment with a 0.3 percent increase in unemployment to 5.4 percent in October as opposed to 5.1 percent for September.

Henry County also saw a trend of increasing unemployment with a 0.4 percent increase to 4.7 percent in October from 4.3 back in September.

Humphreys County was the only local county that didn’t have an increase in unemployment as its numbers stayed steady with 4 percent unemployment in October and September.

Credit to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development for statistics in this story.