Benton County Among Top Five Highest Unemployed Counties in State

Benton County is now among the top five highest counties in the state for unemployment.

Despite a slight decrease in unemployment in the latest findings, Benton County ranks 4th in Tennessee for highest unemployment numbers.

Unemployment in Benton County for December was 5.1 percent as unemployment decreased 0.1 percent from 5.2 percent in November.

There are currently 6,320 employed Benton Countians compared to 340 unemployed residents.



Most local counties also had decreases in unemployment.

Unemployment in Carroll County went down 0.2 percent to 4.4 percent unemployment in December.

Henry County also saw a decrease of 0.2 percent unemployment for a total of 4 percent unemployment.

Humphreys County had no change in unemployment numbers with a rate of 4.1 percent in December, while Decatur County had a good drop in unemployment with a 0.3 percent decrease to 4.6.



Credit to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development for statistics in this story.