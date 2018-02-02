Benton Co. Unemployment Rate Decreases For Month of December

Benton County’s unemployment rate has experienced a decrease.

Benton County’s unemployment was down 0.1 percent to 5.1 percent for the month of December.

There are 6,320 workers in Benton County and 340 unemployed people.

Despite unemployment levels decreasing across the state, Benton County still ranks in the top 5 counties for statewide unemployment with the 4th highest unemployment rate in Tennessee out of 95 counties.

Carroll, Decatur, and Henry County also had a decrease in unemployment for December. Carroll County’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.2 percent to 4.4 percent, Decatur County’s unemployment rate decreased 0.3 percent to 4.6 percent, and Henry County’s rate decreased 0.2 percent to 4 percent.

Humphreys County’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.1 percent.