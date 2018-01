Beloved Benton County community member Markus Bond celebrated his 40th birthday this week, and there was a big party for him Wednesday night.

Derek Kelley stopped by the Hope Center Thrift Store in Camden to wish Markus a Happy Birthday, and interview him about his special day.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/1-25-Marcus-Bond-Interview.mp3

Markus Bond is a delight to anyone in our community, and he received a couple gifts from WRJB Radio for his 40th Birthday.