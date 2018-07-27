Benton and Carroll County Schools Begin Class Wednesday August 1st

School and the month of August will both begin on the same day next week in Benton and Carroll Counties.

Benton County Schools will kick off the 2018-2019 school year on Wednesday August 1st with a full day of classes.

Carroll County students and teachers will also commence the school year on Wednesday August 1st, but just for a half day. The following day on Thursday August 2nd will be the first full day of classes for Carroll County Schools.

Meanwhile, schools in Camden will begin the day at 7:50 AM and conclude classes at 2:50 PM.



A number of local schools will have open house over the next few days including Hollow Rock-Bruceton with Open House this Sunday July 29th from 2-4 PM. And Holladay School will also host an Open House Tuesday July 31st from 2-4 PM.

Kindergarten at Camden will have Open House Wednesday August 2nd at 1 and 4 while the Camden Pre-K will have their Open House Tuesday August 7 at the same times of 1 and 4.

Supply lists are also available at Hollow Rock-Bruceton, Camden, Holladay, and Big Sandy schools.