Banks and Courthouse Christmas Schedule in Benton County

With school out for Christmas break, a number of local businesses will be closed for the holiday season.

Since Christmas falls on a Monday, a number of local banks including Apex Bank of Camden, First Bank, and Carroll Bank and Trust will be open regular hours until 5 tomday. As expected, virtually all local banks will be closed Monday on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, Thursday was the last day of business for the Benton County Courthouse until the middle of next week because of the Christmas holiday.

The Courthouse will be closed today, Christmas Day, and Tuesday, but will open next Wednesday.