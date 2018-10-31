Apex Bank’s 9th Annual Veterans Day Lunch Thursday Nov. 1st on WRJB 95.9

Apex Bank’s 9th Annual Veterans Day Appreciation Lunch will be this Thursday November 1st from 11-1 at the National Guard Armory in Camden

WRJB 95.9 will have a live broadcast of the Apex Bank Veterans Day event from around 10 until 1. Ron Lane will be on site to talk with veterans and do interviews before the lunch starts on Magic Valley 95.9.

The Veterans Meal will be a Fish Dinner with all the trimmings.

Benton County Mayor Brett Lashlee will be the keynote speaker at the Apex Bank Veterans Day Appreciation Lunch.

The Courter Family will also be singing patriotic music at this veterans event Thursday 11-1 at the National Guard Armory in Camden

Veterans, guests, and the general public are invited to Apex Bank’s 9th Annual Veterans Day Appreciation Lunch Thursday November 1st 11-1 at the National Guard Armory in Camden, and the live broadcast of this event kicks off after 10 with Ron Lane on WRJB 95.9.

For more information, contact Apex Bank at 731-584-3678,.