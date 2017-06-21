Announcements

Prevention Program

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Huntingdon will host a FREE Diabetes Prevention Program: Prevent T2, on Thursday, June 22, at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Cindy Cole at cindy.cole2@bmhcc.org.

BCVP Meeting

The monthly meeting of the Benton County Volunteer Program will be on Wednesday, June 28, starting at 11 a.m. The speaker will be Amanda Brockman from Extendicare Home Health. A potluck luncheon will follow. We are located at 122 W. Walnut St., in Camden. for more information, call Chris Stone at 584-6060.

Source: The Camden Chronicle