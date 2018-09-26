After Weather Delays, Benton County Fair Hosts Elvis Impersonator Tonight

As surprising as it sounds, no one has got on a single ride at the Benton County Fair yet.

That’s because heavy rainfall the past couple days have canceled Rides both days of the Benton County Fair.

There’s a 50% chance of rain today but if the weather holds up, the Carnival will begin at 6 tonight from the Fairgrounds in Camden. $15 armbands for unlimited rides will be available weather permitting.

The bad weather has also moved pageants to Camden Central High School Monday and Camden Junior High Tuesday, and we’ll fill you in on the winners of Tuesday night’s Doll Parade, Boy With A Toy, and Little Miss Fairest Of The Fair results during the Man At The Fair broadcasts from 9 until noon on Catfish 99.7 and 1-4 on WRJB 95.9.



Also tonight at the fair, the Farm Yard Opens at 5 and the Money Pole begins at 6. Corn Counting and Mr. Bacon is at 6:30 while the Nightly Texting Contest is at 7:45 and the Nightly $250 Progressive Drawing is at 9:30.

Elvis is also coming tonight at 6:30 in the form of 16-year-old Elvis Impersonator Riley Jenkins of Paris, who’ll be performing at the Grandstand at 6:30 from the Benton County Fair. Riley already put in a great performance at the Eva Beach Music and Arts Festival earlier this month and he’ll be playing all the King’s hits this evening at the Benton County Fair.

The Benton County Fair continues all this week through Saturday September 29th.

And don’t forget about the Man At The Fair broadcasts taking place this morning from 9 until noon with Ron Lane on Catfish 99.7/WFWl 1220 AM and from 1 until 4 this afternoon with Tim Smith on WRJB 95.9. Jim Steele will be live from 4-6 with a Fair-themed Pressbox show on Magic Valley 95.9.