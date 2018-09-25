After Weather Delay, Carnival Opens Tonight At Benton County Fair

A steady down pouring of rain resulted in the Carnival being canceled for Monday evening at the Benton County Fair.

Rain is also expected today, but the Carnival is set to go on in its first official night at the Fairgrounds in Camden this evening at 6.

Inclement weather also moved three Beauty Pageants, the Jr. Fairest of the Fair, Jr. Miss Fairest of the Fair, and the Fairest of the Fair to the gym at Camden Central High School. We’ll give you results of these pageants as soon as possible.

After exhibits were entered Monday, they’re ready to be judged today from 9AM until 2 this afternoon.

The Farm Yard Opens at 5 and so does the Antique Tractor Show, which will run until 9 tonight.



The Doll Parade pageant is at 6 and so is the Money Pole contest. Shortly after, the Boy with a Toy pageant will commence at 7PM.

Taste of the Fair will start at 6:30 and conclude at 7:30, while the Little Miss Fairest of the Fair pageant begins at 8 tonight.

For the second night in a row, there are two events you could definitely benefit from being involved in.

These include the Texting Contest at 7:45 and the nightly $250 Progressive drawing at 9:30.

The Benton County Fair continues everyday this week through Saturday September 29th at the Fairgrounds in Camden.

The Man At The Fair Radio Broadcasts will also be everyday this week through Friday from 9-12 on Catfish 99.7/WFWL 1220 with Ron Lane, and 1-4 on WRJB 95.9 with Tim Smith. Jim Steele’s The Pressbox will also be heavily involved in the Benton County Fair from 4-6 on Magic Valley 95.9 and all fair radio broadcasts stream live at wrjbradio.com.