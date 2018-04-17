After March Dispute, Wade Dorch Receives $54,900 Bid for Benton County Courthouse Roof Project

After the March meeting’s heated discussion over the Courthouse Roof Project, this issue was solved at Monday night’s Commission meeting with Wade Dorch as the selected bidder by a County Commission vote for $54,950.

Controversy erupted last month when Dorch’s company, who wasn’t the lowest bidder by $5,000, was the preferred bidder by some Commissioners over Contractor Ashley Cook. Cook’s bid of $49,900 wasn’t even on the table at this meeting.

Mayor Barry Barnett introduced a resolution to approve the roof bid for the Benton County Courthouse without specifying what the bid was from or the amount. This led to questioning from Commissioner Ward Plant.

Commissioner Norman Frazier says the Property Committee selected Wade Dorch to work the Courthouse Roof project, and claimed the committee’s vote was for the sake of professionalism.

Norman Frazier also says Contractor Ashley Cook’s contracting license has expired.



Ward Plant questioned Frazier about his research into Cook’s alleged contract expiration, and Frazier listed off sources to back his claim.

On a related note, maintenance of the Courthouse with $10,000 for repairs to the air conditioner and roof was approved by the Benton County Commission.

Sheriff Kenny Christopher proposed hiring two new deputies with money from the Drug Fund to aid with curbing what some believe is a drug epidemic in Benton County.

This idea was met with questions and criticism from members of the Benton County Commission until Sheriff Christopher eventually withdrew this plan.

After Commissioner Marge Steinbuck’s failing health has prevented her from being an active part of the Benton County Commission, a new commissioner will be elected to fill her seat at next month’s County Commission meeting.

The next Benton County Commission meeting is Monday May 21st.