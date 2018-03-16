About 40 Students Participate in Wednesday Walkout at Camden High School

About 40 Students Participate in Wednesday Walkout at Camden High Schoolon March 16, 2018
Camden High School was one of many local schools where some students participated in the National Walk Out Wednesday, where students walked out of class across the country in memory of those killed in the Parkland, Florida and Marshall County, Kentucky school shootings. Some students in the Walk Out also wanted to bring attention to tighter gun control and gun laws after the shootings.
Principal Shawn McDowell spoke to WRJB Radio about the Walk Out at Camden High School.