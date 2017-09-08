9-8 Trading Post

9-8 Trading Poston September 8, 2017
For Sale
16X8 Eagle Aluminum Storage Building
Nickel Plated Toolbox
2 Small Trailers
Call 441-0218
46 Inch Husqvarna Lawnmower $75
36 Inch Wooden Door With Stainglass $75
2 Automatic Garage Door Openers Available $20 Each
Call 584-3264
Yard Sale on 204 Overhead Bridge Road Featuring The Follwing Items
17″ Truck Tires
Motorcycle
All Windows in House for Sale
Call 584-8709
Quilt Top Patterns in Strawberry, Dogwood, and a Special Baby Design.
Call 584-8928
Yard Sale on Hwy 69 South by Allgood’s in Camden
In Need
Propane Scarfing Tip For Victor/Oxwell torch
Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides
Overdrive Unit Behind Transmission of Car
Call 584-6591