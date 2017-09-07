9-7 Trading Post

9-7 Trading Poston September 7, 2017
For Sale
Garrard Stylus Pressure Gage-$10
Call 584-6591
Zero Turn 61 Inch Mower
Call 441-1436
Motorcycle Trailer $2200
2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets $250
VHS Deer Hunting Tapes $50
Call 584-5380
Power Pack Generator Runs on 10 Horsepower
Call 584-8685
Vegetable Booth at Farmer’s Market on Hwy 641 North in Camden with new hours beginning Friday from 8-3PM
Canary Melons, TN Grown Watermelons, Apples, Tomatoes, Pickles, Cucumbers, with plenty of fruits and vegetables
Call 584-5416
44X11 1/2 Seagoing Tugboat with 36X17 1/2 Barge for $12,000
Trailers for $7000
1974 Lincoln Continental Mark 4 Very Nice $4500
4 1930s 8 mm Rifles $950
Firewood for $25 per Big Truck Load
Call 441-8231
Kittens to Give Away
call 220-5431 or 584-2153
In Need
Used Lawn Cart in Fair Shape
Call 584-7234
Person for Mowing and Weedeating, This Pays Good Money
Call 731-694-3440
Stainless 5 Gallon Bucket With Tight Top
Laser/Scanner Printer
Call 584-6591