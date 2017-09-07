We note with regret the death of Mrs. Lula Carolyn Stepp, age 79 of Woodbury, who will have graveside services today at 1 at the Prospect Cemetery in Camden. Pastor Linus Vaughn will officiate the services. Visitation for Mrs. Stepp will be today from 10 until 12:30 at Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mr. Michael Shane Keele, age 48 of Waverly, will have funeral services today at 2 at the St Patricks Catholic Church in McEwen. Father Zack will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the St. Patricks Cemetery in McEwen.



Mr. Christopher William Young, age 34 of Waverly, will have visitation Thursday from 5 until 8 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mr. Young will be Friday at 1 at Luff-Bowen in Waverly.

Brother Buddy Mullinax will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Willhite-Cathey Cemetery in Hurricane Mills.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home on behalf of Letha Page by way of Cedar Grove Baptist Church at PO Box 183 Waverly 37185.

Mrs. Blondell Markham, age 89 of Camden, will have funeral services Friday at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Post Oak Cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Markham will be today from 5 until 9 at Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mrs. Alpha Ann Holland Surlock, age 86 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at Humphreys County Funeral Home. Funeral services for Mrs. Surlock will be Friday at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.

Reverend Iran Smith will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Mark O’Dell Browning, age 57 of Waverly, will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mr. Browning will be Friday at 4 at Luff-Bowen in Waverly.

Brother Jeremy McFarlin will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Williams Cemetery in Hurricane Mills.

Mr. Harold Loyd Ashby, age 83 of Camden, will have memorial services Saturday at 11 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden.

Mrs. Mildred Lee Robinson, age 84 of Holladay, will have funeral services Sunday at 2 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in Benton Memory Gardens and Brother Paul Conguest will officiate the services.