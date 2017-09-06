9-6 Trading Post

For Sale

4 New Tires And Wheels From Polaris 400 Sportsman $325

8 Foot Couch $125

Piano $65

Call 586-2884

16X8 Eagle Storage Building

5X4 2 Wheel Trailer

2 Chainsaws

Call 441-0218

Couch

Call 584-2251

17 Foot Boat And Trailer-Trailer in Excellent Condition $250

Call 441-1092



Kittens To Give Away

Call 220-5431 or 584-2153

In Need

3-Bedroom House for Rent in the Country

Call 220-5431 or 584-2153

14-15 Inch Wheels Like on a Pushmower 5/8 Axle

XXL Heavy Wall 2 Inch Metal Pipe

Tubing Bender Like A Greenlee

Intake Manifold for 306/C6 Transmission For Ford Truck Parts

Call 584-6591

16 Inch Tires on Ranger Truck

Call 441-1092

Small Air Compressor

Call 441-0701