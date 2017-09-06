We note with regret the death of Mr. Michael Shane Keele, age 48 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 4-9 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home.

Funeral services for Mr. Keele will be Thursday at 2 at St. Patricks Catholic Church in McEwen. Father Zack will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the St. Patricks Cemetery.

Mr. Christopher William Young, age 34 of Waverly, will have visitation Thursday from 5 until 8 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services will be Friday at 1 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Buddy Mullinax will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Willhite-Cathey Cemetery in Hurricane Mills.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home by way of Letha Page at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, PO Box 183 Waverly TN 37185.

Mr. Mark O’Dell Browning, age 57 of Waverly, will have visitation Thursday from 5-8 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation will also be Friday from 12 until 4 at Luff-Bowen in Waverly. Burial will follow in Williams Cemetery in Hurricane Mills.