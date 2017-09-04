We note with regret the death of Mrs. Rebecca Latimer, age 96 of Camden, who will have funeral services today at 2 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Cowells Chapel Cemetery in Camden. Brother John Holcomb will officiate the services.

Mr. Jarod Karlin Eden, age 20 of New Johnsonville, had funeral services yesterday at Humphreys County Funeral Home.

The family’s wishes were for cremation and a private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Gladys Evelyn Graves Reese, age 83 of McEwen, will have graveside services Tuesday at 2 at Sumner Memorial Gardens in Gallatin. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.