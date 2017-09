For Sale

Trailer Dolly With 2 Wheels

Call 586-2884

At 4685 Flatwoods Road in Camden

Purple Hull Peas $1.25 per pound

Jalapeno Peppers $1.25 per pound

Call 584-6335

Bassman 400 Bass Amp

Call 441-2908

Odds and Ends

Call 441-1092



In Need

Paper Shredder

Call 586-2884

14-15 Inch Wheels like Pushmower that Fit 5/8 Axle

XXL Heavy Wall 2 Inch Metal Pipe

Tubing Bender like Greenlee

Call 584-6591