9-26 Trading Post

9-26 Trading Poston September 26, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post
Free Firewood from a Hickory Tree 18 inches in diameter.
Firewood cut up in round pieces that are 15-18 inches in length at New Johnsonville
Call 931-535-3755
2 Nightstands containing 3 drawers that will fit on each side of bed $5 each
Call 584-8668
2008 Black Ford 150 with 84,000 miles $2500
Call 441-4702
Common Snapping Turtle 25 pounds $30
Call 220-2405
John Deere Cluch Parts
Rebuilt Pressure Plate
Rebuilt Disc for Combine
Call 584-6591
Boat Trailer 16-18 feet long and adjustable $200
Call 441-1092
Jalapeno Peppers 1.25 a pound and Purple Hull Peas 1.25 a pound available at 4685 Flatwoods Road in Camden
Call 584-6335
In Need
Bottom Window 32 inches long for Storm Door
Bug Zapper
Call 584-6591
16 Inch Ranger Truck Tires
Call 441-1092