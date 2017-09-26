9-26 Trading Post

on September 26, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post

Free Firewood from a Hickory Tree 18 inches in diameter.
Firewood cut up in round pieces that are 15-18 inches in length at New Johnsonville
Call 931-535-3755

2 Nightstands containing 3 drawers that will fit on each side of bed $5 each
Call 584-8668

2008 Black Ford 150 with 84,000 miles $2500
Call 441-4702

Common Snapping Turtle 25 pounds $30
Call 220-2405

John Deere Cluch Parts
Rebuilt Pressure Plate
Rebuilt Disc for Combine
Call 584-6591

Boat Trailer 16-18 feet long and adjustable $200
Call 441-1092

Jalapeno Peppers 1.25 a pound and Purple Hull Peas 1.25 a pound available at 4685 Flatwoods Road in Camden
Call 584-6335

In Need
Bottom Window 32 inches long for Storm Door
Bug Zapper
Call 584-6591

16 Inch Ranger Truck Tires
Call 441-1092