9-26 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. John “Johnny” C. Summers, age 77 of New Johnsonville, who will have funeral services today at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Wyly Cemetery with military honors.

Mr. John “Johnny” James, age 90 of New Johnsonville, will have funeral services Wednesday at 11 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Mark Warren will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery in New Johnsonville.

Visitation for Mr. James will be today from 5 until 8 with Masonic Services at 7 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.

Funeral services for Mrs. Betty ElRetta Hollingsworth, age 89 of Paris, will be at 3 at the Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Sandy Point Cemetery.