We note with regret the death of Mrs. Martha Irene Sharp, age 80 of Lobelville, who will have funeral services this afternoon at 1 at the McDonald Funeral Home in Lobelville. Joe Sweeney will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Tate Cemetery in Lobelville.

Mrs. Evelyn Louise Barth Schueneman, age 94 of Erin, has arrangements provided by the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly.