9-22 Trading Post

9-22 Trading Poston September 22, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
Pyrenese Puppies Male or Female $150 each
Call 697-8537
2004 Toyota Tacoma 4-Wheel Drive with 66,000 Miles
Jack and a Ginny Giveaway or Sale
Call 441-0933
Piano
Bedroom Suite Made of Mahogany in Excellent Shape
call 586-2884
Camoflauge Stock Forearm $75
2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle $250
VHS Deer Hunting Tapes $50
Call 584-5380
Farmer’s Market on Hwy 641 North
Selling Purple Hull Peas, Tomatoes, and Green Beans
Call 441-5416
Sewing Machine Giveaway
Magnavox TV Giveaway
Call 584-8668
In Need
Scarfing Tip for Propane torch like Victor, Purox, or Oxwell
Bottom Mounting Drawer Slides
Overdrive Unit Behind Trasmission of Car
Call 584-6591
Miscellaneous
Looking for Couch Cushion on Hwy 70 West near apple Annie’s
Call 441-0170