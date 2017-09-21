9-21 Trading Post

9-21 Trading Poston September 21, 2017
For Sale
2002 Ford Ranger Regular Cab V6 Truck with 120,000 miles
Call 415-4920
Yard Sale at 330 Coleman Road in Camden Friday and Saturday from 8-5
Last sale-everything must go
Make offers
call 326-0880
Flowered Oak Gun Cabinet that holds 12 guns with lights $300 or best offer
Brand New Big Man Chair and Ottoman $175
call 931-622-1503 or 931-296-1711
2012 46 Inch Troybilt Riding Mower $675 or best offer
Call 584-1697
Hay Bales for sale
Call 731-415-6535
Washer and other various items
call 731-220-0321
Sewing Machine and a Magnavox Color Television for Giveaway
Call 584-8668
Veggie Booth across from Herndon’s Pharmacy
Featuring 1 Bushel of Purple Hull Peas, Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, and Tomatoes
Call 220-2479