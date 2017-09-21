9-21 Trading Post

For Sale

2002 Ford Ranger Regular Cab V6 Truck with 120,000 miles

Call 415-4920

Yard Sale at 330 Coleman Road in Camden Friday and Saturday from 8-5

Last sale-everything must go

Make offers

call 326-0880

Flowered Oak Gun Cabinet that holds 12 guns with lights $300 or best offer

Brand New Big Man Chair and Ottoman $175

call 931-622-1503 or 931-296-1711

2012 46 Inch Troybilt Riding Mower $675 or best offer

Call 584-1697



Hay Bales for sale

Call 731-415-6535

Washer and other various items

call 731-220-0321

Sewing Machine and a Magnavox Color Television for Giveaway

Call 584-8668

Veggie Booth across from Herndon’s Pharmacy

Featuring 1 Bushel of Purple Hull Peas, Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, and Tomatoes

Call 220-2479