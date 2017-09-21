9-21 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Michael Thomas Junker, age 25 of McEwen, who will have funeral services Friday at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in McEwen.

Mr. John L. Mays, age 89 of Waverly, will have visitation Friday from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mr. Mays will be Saturday at 11 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Reverend Betty Eason will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Mary Faye Corbitt Bumpus, age 92 of New Johnsonville, will have funeral services Saturday at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Paul Edwards will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery in New Johnsonville.