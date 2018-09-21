9-21 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Marjorie King Anderson, age 91 of Bartlett, who will have visitation Saturday from 1 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Mark Gates will officiate the services and burial will follow at the Anderson Family Cemetery in Hurricane Mills.

Mrs. Janet Dean Cottingham, age 78 of Hollow Rock, will have visitation Sunday from 2 until service time at 5 at the Bruceton Funeral Home. Cremation was chosen and burial will follow in the Shiloh First Baptist Church Cemetery in Selma, Alabama.

Mr. Mike Vandevoir, age 64 of New Johnsonville, will have a memorial service Sunday at 3 at the Waverly Compassion Church.