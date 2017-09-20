9-20 Trading Post

9-20 Trading Poston September 20, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
1988 Chevy $1500
Huffy Bicycle with Motor $350
2 Houses Rent to Own
731-733-0321
Veggie Booth across from Herndon’s Pharmacy
Featuring Sweet Potatoes, Purple Hull Peas, Green Beans, and Home-Grown Tomatoes
Call 220-2479
Odds and Ends with All Kinds of Items
Call 441-1092
In Need
15 Inch Wheels like Pushmower for 5/8 Axle
XXL Heavy Wall 2 Inch Metal Pipe
Tubing Bender like Greenlee
Call 584-6591
16 Inch Ranger Truck Tires
Call 441-1092