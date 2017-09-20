9-20 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mr. Robert Earl Byrns, age 91 of Camden, who will have funeral services today at 1 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Steve Whitworth will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Bakers Chapel Cemetery.

Mrs. Rose Mary Carroll, age 63 of Holladay, will have cremation services and Oakdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Michael Thomas Junker, age 25 of McEwen, will have funeral services Friday at 2 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.



Mr. John L. Mays, age 89 of Waverly, will have visitation Friday from 4 until 8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services for Mr. Mays will be Saturday at 11 at Humphreys County Funeral Home. Reverend Betty Eason will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Richlawn Cemetery.