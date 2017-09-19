9-19 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Rose Mary Carroll, age 63 of Holladay, will have cremation services and Oakdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Robert Earl Byrns, age 91 of Camden, will have funeral services Wednesday at 1 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Steve Whitworth will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Bakers Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation for Mr. Byrns will be today from 5 until 8 at Stockdale-Malin in Camden.

Mr. John L. Mays, age 89 of Waverly, will have funeral services Saturday at 11 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.