9-17 Trading Post

9-17 Trading Poston September 17, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
Lot of Antique Car Wrenches
Good Nylon Car Brush
Good Electric Calculators
Call 441-1487
Push Button Telephone
70 Feet of Telephone Wire
Kitchen Sink Faucet
Blue Men’s Jacket With Lots of Pockets
Call 584-5380
4 Wheel Drive Polaris 350 4-Wheeler $2200
Great Shape, Runs Good, and Comes With Title
Call 586-2884
Air Compressor $150
Couple of Riding Mowers and Tillers
2005 Dodge 4 Wheel Drive Pickup $4000 or Will Trade For Van
Call 731-699-0435
110 Volt 3600 Pound Wheel Out Wench
Call 584-5380
In Need
Mortuary/Ambulance Gurney
Three Quarter Inch Pipe Tees and Elbows in Stainless or Brass
Call 584-6591