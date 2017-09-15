9-15 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Joanna Lee Cook, age 81 of Hollow Rock, who will have funeral services today at 11 at the Bruceton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the roseowod Cemetery in Humboldt

Mrs. Nancy Renee Sceals Dobson, age 49 of Waverly, will have funeral services Saturday at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly.

Reverend Scot Brown will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Wyly Cemetery in Waverly.

Mr. Michael David Vaughn, age 43 of Waverly, will have memorial services Saturday at 6 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.