9-14 Trading Post

9-14 Trading Poston September 14, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
Yard Sale Saturday at 234 East Lake Street in Camden from 7-4
Offers Furniture and Other Items
Call 731-584-7310
2005 White Chevrolet Venture Van with Michelin Tires
Call 584-3265
2005 Chevrolet Equinox Van with 176,000 miles $3500
Call 415-6755
8 Ft Couch with Matching Chair
Piano
Call 586-2884
Bedroom Suite made of Mahogany Wood
Call 441-4792
Nickel Plated Toolbox
Electric Dog Collar Still in Box
Gas BBQ Grill
Call 441-0218
Large Rabbit Hutch $35
Huffy Bike $25
Lawnmower $25
Call 407-8600 and ask for Maria
In Need
Find Someone with Brush Goats
Call 584-4550
Stainless 5 Gallon Bucket
Laser/Printer Scanner
Call 584-6591