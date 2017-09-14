9-14 Trading Post

For Sale

Yard Sale Saturday at 234 East Lake Street in Camden from 7-4

Offers Furniture and Other Items

Call 731-584-7310

2005 White Chevrolet Venture Van with Michelin Tires

Call 584-3265

2005 Chevrolet Equinox Van with 176,000 miles $3500

Call 415-6755

8 Ft Couch with Matching Chair

Piano

Call 586-2884

Bedroom Suite made of Mahogany Wood

Call 441-4792

Nickel Plated Toolbox

Electric Dog Collar Still in Box

Gas BBQ Grill

Call 441-0218

Large Rabbit Hutch $35

Huffy Bike $25

Lawnmower $25

Call 407-8600 and ask for Maria

In Need

Find Someone with Brush Goats

Call 584-4550

Stainless 5 Gallon Bucket

Laser/Printer Scanner

Call 584-6591