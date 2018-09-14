9-14 Obits

We note with regret the death of Ms. Kristina Michelle Yoder, age 24 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 4 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation for Ms. Yoder will also be Saturday from 10 until service time at 3 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Joe Rhodes will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Mays Cemetery in Waverly.

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Acuff Ferrell, age 82 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at noon at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Providence Cemetery in Jackson.

Mrs. Mary Amelia LaPlante, age 101 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 10 until service time at noon at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Dr. Scott Brown will officiate the services and burial will follow in the St. Luke’s Cemetery in Westborough, Massachussets.

Mr. Billy “Bill” Harlin, age 91 of McEwen, will have visitation Tuesday from 1 until service time at 2 at the Resthaven Funeral Home in Shawneee, Oklahoma. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Memorial Park.

Mr. Harlin has arrangements provided by the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.