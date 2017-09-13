9-13 Trading Post

For Sale

Kittens To Give Away Worth Between $400-$800

Call 584-2153

Services For Storm Cleanup and Tree Removal

Wood For Sale in Oak and Hickory

Call 731-445-9329



Gas Heater That Runs on Butane Tank

John Deere 2-Wheel Trailer

2 Chainsaws

Call 441-0218

Bedroom Suite Made of Mahogany Wood

Includes Dresser/Mirror/Bed and is Like New

Call 441-4792

In Need

14-15 Inch Wheels that’ll fit 5/8 Axle Bearing like on a Pushmower

Extra Extra Heavy Wall 2 Inch Metal Pipe

Tubing Bender Like Greenlee

Call 584-6591

Small Female Dog Weighing Less than 20 pounds and full grown

Call 584-7967 or 220-3032

3 Bedroom Home outside the City Limits in the Country

Call 731-584-2153