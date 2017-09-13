9-13 Trading Post

9-13 Trading Poston September 13, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale
Kittens To Give Away Worth Between $400-$800
Call 584-2153
Services For Storm Cleanup and Tree Removal
Wood For Sale in Oak and Hickory
Call 731-445-9329
Gas Heater That Runs on Butane Tank
John Deere 2-Wheel Trailer
2 Chainsaws
Call 441-0218
Bedroom Suite Made of Mahogany Wood
Includes Dresser/Mirror/Bed and is Like New
Call 441-4792
In Need
14-15 Inch Wheels that’ll fit 5/8 Axle Bearing like on a Pushmower
Extra Extra Heavy Wall 2 Inch Metal Pipe
Tubing Bender Like Greenlee
Call 584-6591
Small Female Dog Weighing Less than 20 pounds and full grown
Call 584-7967 or 220-3032
3 Bedroom Home outside the City Limits in the Country
Call 731-584-2153