9-13 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Mary Beatrice Baker, age 60 of Waverly, who will have funeral services today at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home Chapel in Waverly. Brother Carlton Tester will officiate the services.

Burial will follow in the Hicks Cemetery.

Mrs. Joanna Lee Cook, age 81 of Hollow Rock, will have funeral services Friday at 11 at the Chapel of Bruceton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Rosewood Cemetery in Humboldt.

Mrs. Nancy Renee Sceals Dobson, age 49 of Nashville, will have funeral services Saturday at 1 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Scott Brown will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the Wyly Cemetery in Waverly.

Mr. Michael David Vaughn, age 43 of Waverly, will have memorial services Saturday at 6 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Brother Stephen Palk will officiate the services.