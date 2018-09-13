9-13 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Doris Elvie Howe, age 88 of Camden, who will have visitation today from 10-1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Graveside services for Mrs. Howe will be this afternoon at 1:30 at the Shiloh Cemetery.

Mrs. Mary Amelia LaPlante, age 101 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 10 until service time at noon at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Dr. Scott Brown will officiate the services and burial will follow in the St. Luke’s Cemetery in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Acuff Ferrell, age 82 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at noon at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Providence Cemetery in Jackson.