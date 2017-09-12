9-12 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Mary Beatrice Baker, age 60 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 4-8 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home. Funeral services for Mrs. Baker will be Wednesday at 1 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Carlton Tester will officiate the services.

Burial will follow in the Hicks Cemetery.

Mr. Straat Haywood Evans, age 81 of New Johnsonville, will have cremation services and Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Nancy Renee Sceals Dobson, age 49 of Nashville, will have funeral services Saturday at 1 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly.

Mr. Michael David Vaughn, age 43 of Waverly, will have memorial services Saturday at 6 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home Chapel in Waverly. Brother Stephen Palk will officiate the services.