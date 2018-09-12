9-12 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Ruby Neil Buchanan, age 84 of Waverly, who will have visitation this morning from 11 until service time at 2 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. William Brown will officiate the services.

Burial will follow in the McKeel Cemetery.

Mrs. Doris Elvie Howe, age 88 of Camden, will have visitation Thursday from 10 until 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Graveside services for Mrs. Howe will be Thursday at 1:30 at the Shiloh Cemetery.

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Acuff Ferrell, age 82 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at noon at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Providence Cemetery in Jackson.