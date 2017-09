We note with regret the death of Mr. Straat Haywood Evans, age 81 of New Johnsonville, who will be cremated.

Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Michael David Vaughn, age 43 of Waverly, will have memorial services Saturday at 6 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother Stephen Palk will officiate the services.