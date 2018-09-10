9-10 Obits

We note with regret the death of Mrs. Gladys Catherine Cherry, age 95 of Paris, who will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 2 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy. Brother Ronnie Stewart will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Ramble Creek Cemetery in Big Sandy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rushings Creek Baptist Church or the Ramble Creek Cemetery Fund.

Mrs. Carole Ann Melton, age 85 of New Johnsonville, has arrangements from the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly.