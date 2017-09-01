9-1 Trading Post

9-1 Trading Poston September 1, 2017
For Sale
Nice Motorcycle Trailer $2200
2 Honda Gold Wing Motorcycle Jackets $250
Carburetor Adjusting Tool $10
Call 584-5380
Queen Size Mattress Box Spring Bed $200
Call 584-4704
Yard Sale at 204 Overhead Bridge Road Today and Saturday in Camden with the following items
2010 Subaru Outback
Motorcycle
Truck Tires
Call 584-8709 for more information
Yard Sale at 490 Old Highway 69 Today and Saturday
Yard Sale at 76 Blackberry Road Today and Saturday
Call 441-0218 for more information
6 Ft T. Posts from Benton Farmers Co-Op with clips for $4 each.
All posts still banded in packs of 5 from Factory.
call 441-4292
In Need
Propane Scarfing Tip for Victor/Oxwell torch
Bottom Mount Drawer Slides
Overdrive Unit Behind Transmission for Automobile
call 584-6591