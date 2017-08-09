We note with regret the death of Mr. Terry “Dean” Dreaden, age 60 of Waverly, who will have funeral services today at 11 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Erin. Reverend Lawrence Golden will officiate the ceremonies.

Mr. Mark Dwayne Wells, age 61 of McEwen, will have visitation today from 11 until 7 at the McEwen Funeral Home. Funeral services for Mr. Wells will be Thursday at 2 at the McEwen Funeral Home Chapel. Brother William Brown will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in the Fews Chapel Cemetery.

Mrs. Sandra “Sandi” Jean Fullerton, age 58 of Camden, will have funeral services Thursday at 11 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens. Brother Jeff McKee will officiate the ceremonies.

Visitation for Mrs. Fullerton will be today from 5 until 8 at Stockdale-Malin in Camden.

Mrs. Norma Louise Collins Hovatter, age 71 of Waverly, will have visitation Friday from 11 until service time at 3 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Brother William Brown will officiate the ceremonies.

Mrs. Virginia Sue Murphy, age 74 of Camden, will have funeral services Saturday at 11 at the New Hope Community Church in Big Sandy. Burial will follow in the New Hope Community Church Cemetery. Brother Vernon Wade will officiate the ceremonies. Visitation for Mrs. Murphy will be Friday from 5:30 until 8 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Big Sandy.

Mr. Finley Omer “J.R.” Felty Jr., age 46 of Waverly, will have visitation Saturday August 19th from 2 until 6 at the Humphreys County Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend David Yancy will officiate the ceremonies.