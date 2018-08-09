We note with regret the death of Retired Major Sergeant William Issac Kirkland, age 82 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 10:30 until service time at 11 at the Waverly First Baptist Church. Dr. Scott Brown will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Florida. The Humphreys County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Christy Palmer Hawkins, age 46 of Camden, will have visitation today from 9 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Mark Smothers will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Camden.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakdale Funeral Home to help with final expenses.

Mr. Marvin Glenn Lindsey, age 99 of Benton County, will have a graveside service Saturday at 11 at the Chalk Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The Plunk Funeral Home in Camden is in charge of arrangements.



Mrs. Wilma Kaye Hooper Keil, age 69 of McEwen, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at 2 at the Open Bible Assembly in McEwen. Brother Ken Curtis will officiate the services.

Mr. Coy Lee Johnson, age 93 of Bollville, Michigan, will have visitation Friday from 6 until 8 at the Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Visitation for Mr. Johnson will also be Saturday from 10 until noon at Stockdale-Malin in Camden. Graveside services for Mr. Johnson will be Saturday at 1 at the Eastview Cemetery in Camden. Brother Jeremy Poole will officiate the services.