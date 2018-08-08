8-8 Trading Post

For Sale

Set of Router Bits-21 Piece Carbide

2 Extra Long Quart Pipe Clamps

Good Gumming Machine

Call 441-1487

1978 Mustang.302 Rebuilt engine.5 speed transmission.Glass T-top.$4900 Pictured Below



Call 717-420-7687

Big Nanny Goats

Call 441-5886



5 Horse Motor over 100 Years Old

Like New 16 Foot Trailer

5000 Marbles

Call 441-0199

Electric Clothes Dryer

Call 593-3012

2 Tires on Rims For Kubota Tractor

4X10 Trailer

Call 584-4010

2 Recliners

4 Restaurant Tables

Call 220-0777

35X79 Metal Doors

Cabinets $15

Call 584-4875

In Need

14-15 Inch Wheel Capable of 5/8 Axle

Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal Pipe

Tubing Bender

Call 584-6591

Small Camper Trailer

Call 441-4405

Parts for F600 1965 Ford Pickup truck

Call 441-8989

For Giveaway

Bamboo Cane

Call 441-9342

Services

Hauling Off Appliances

Call 220-0777