8-8 Trading Post

on August 8, 2018
Posted In: Trading Post

For Sale
Set of Router Bits-21 Piece Carbide
2 Extra Long Quart Pipe Clamps
Good Gumming Machine
Call 441-1487

1978 Mustang.302 Rebuilt engine.5 speed transmission.Glass T-top.$4900 Pictured Below

Call 717-420-7687

Big Nanny Goats
Call 441-5886

5 Horse Motor over 100 Years Old
Like New 16 Foot Trailer
5000 Marbles
Call 441-0199

Electric Clothes Dryer
Call 593-3012

2 Tires on Rims For Kubota Tractor
4X10 Trailer
Call 584-4010

2 Recliners
4 Restaurant Tables
Call 220-0777

35X79 Metal Doors
Cabinets $15
Call 584-4875

In Need
14-15 Inch Wheel Capable of 5/8 Axle
Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal Pipe
Tubing Bender
Call 584-6591

Small Camper Trailer
Call 441-4405

Parts for F600 1965 Ford Pickup truck
Call 441-8989

For Giveaway
Bamboo Cane
Call 441-9342

Services
Hauling Off Appliances
Call 220-0777