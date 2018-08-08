8-8 Trading Post

8-8 Trading Poston August 8, 2018
For Sale
Set of Router Bits-21 Piece Carbide
2 Extra Long Quart Pipe Clamps
Good Gumming Machine
Call 441-1487
1978 Mustang.302 Rebuilt engine.5 speed transmission.Glass T-top.$4900 Pictured Below
Call 717-420-7687
Big Nanny Goats
Call 441-5886
5 Horse Motor over 100 Years Old
Like New 16 Foot Trailer
5000 Marbles
Call 441-0199
Electric Clothes Dryer
Call 593-3012
2 Tires on Rims For Kubota Tractor
4X10 Trailer
Call 584-4010
2 Recliners
4 Restaurant Tables
Call 220-0777
35X79 Metal Doors
Cabinets $15
Call 584-4875
In Need
14-15 Inch Wheel Capable of 5/8 Axle
Extra Extra 2 Inch Metal Pipe
Tubing Bender
Call 584-6591
Small Camper Trailer
Call 441-4405
Parts for F600 1965 Ford Pickup truck
Call 441-8989
For Giveaway
Bamboo Cane
Call 441-9342
Services
Hauling Off Appliances
Call 220-0777