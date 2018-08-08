We note with regret the death of Mr. Robert Louis Filidei Jr., age 57 of McEwen, who will have visitation this morning from 9 until service time at 11 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Brother Ronnie Thompson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Pegram.

Mrs. Christy Palmer Hawkins, age 46 of Camden, will have visitation today from 3 until 9 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Mark Smothers will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Camden. Visitation for Mrs. Hawkins will also be Thursday from 9 until service time at 1 at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Camden.

in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakdale Funeral Home to help with final expenses.

Retired Major Sergeant William Issac Kirkland, age 82 of Waverly, will have visitation Thursday from 10:30 until service time at 11 at the Waverly First Baptist Church. Dr. Scott Brown will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Cape Canaveral Cemetery in Miami, Florida. The Humphreys County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Wilma Kaye Hooper Keil, age 69 of McEwen, will have visitation Saturday from 11 until service time at 2 at the Open Bible Assembly in McEwen. Brother Kent Curtis will officiate the services. The Humphreys County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.