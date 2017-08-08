We note with regret the death of Mr. Terry “Dean” Dreaden, age 60 of Waverly.

Funeral services for Mr. Dreaden will be Wednesday morning at 11 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly.

Burial will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Erin. Reverend Lawrence Golden will officiate the ceremonies.

Mr. Mark Dwayne Wells, age 61 of McEwen, will have visitation Tuesday from 3 until 8 at the McEwen Funeral Home. Visitation will also take place Wednesday from 11 until 7 at the McEwen Funeral Home.

Funeral services for Mr. Wells will be Thursday at 2 in the McEwen Funeral Home Chapel. Brother William Brown will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in the Fews Chapel Cemetery.