We note with regret the death of Mrs. Norma O. Hooper Tidwell, age 78 of Waverly, who will have visitation today from 11 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly.

Mr. Robert Louis Filidei Jr., age 57 of McEwen, will have visitation today from 2 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Visitation for Mr. Filidei will also be Wednesday morning from 9 until service time at 11 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Brother Ronnie Thompson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Pegram.