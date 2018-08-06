We note with regret the death of Ms. Vicki Diane Pace, age 64 of Waverly, who will have visitation this morning from 9 until service time at 11 at the Waverly United Methodist Church. Pastor Thad Collier will officiate the services and burial will follow in the McKeel Cemetery at Cuba Landing. The Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Robert Louis Filidei Jr., age 57 of McEwen, will have visitation this evening from 5 until 8 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Visitation will also take place Tuesday from 2 until 8 and Wednesday from 9 until service time at 11 at the at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen. Brother Ronnie Thompson will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Pegram.

Mrs. Norma O. Hooper Tidwell, age 78 of Waverly, will have visitation Tuesday from 11 until service time at 2 at the Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly.