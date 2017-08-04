We note with regret the death of Mrs. Lorene Wheeler, age 90 of Waverly, who will have funeral services this morning at 11 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Reverend Johnathan Atchison will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in McEwen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mt. Zion Cemetery Fund.

Mrs. Hope Geiger Mabry, age 97 of Bruceton, formerly of Lake City Michigan, will have graveside services today at noon in Benton Memory Gardens in Camden. Mrs. Mabry’s son-in-law John Dawson will officiate the ceremonies. Mrs. Mabry’s grandsons and grandsons-in-law will be standing in as pallbearers.



Mrs. Nellie Irene Flowers, age 80 of Camden, will have funeral services Saturday at 10 at Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Sammy Douglas and Brother Bill Douglas will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in the Sandy Point Cemetery.

Visitation for Mr. Flowers will be today from 5 until 7 at Oakdale Funeral Home.

Mrs. Ruth Ann Neely, age 74 of Camden, will have funeral services Saturday at 11 at Stockdale-Malin Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery. Brother Greg Stanford will officiate the ceremonies.

Visitation for Mrs. Neely will be today from 5 until 8 at Stockdale-Malin in Camden.

Mrs. Betty Sue Meredith will have funeral services Saturday at 1 at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Brother Ronnie Stewart and Brother Arzell Douglas will officiate the ceremonies. Burial will follow in the Rushing’s Creek Cemetery.

Visitation for Mrs. Meredith will be today from 5 until 8 at Plunk Funeral Home.

Mr. Marvin Lenard Sanders, age 87 of Camden, will have funeral services Saturday at 2 at Munford Funeral Home in Munford.

Burial will follow in the Helen Crigger Cemetery.

Visitation for Mr. Sanders will be Saturday from 1 until 2 in Munford.

Plunk Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Mamie Jo Wilkins Yarbrough, age 82 of Waverly, will have visitation Wednesday from 11 until 1 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Graveside services for Mrs. Yarbrough will be Wednesday at 1 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Waverly.