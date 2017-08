We note with regret the death of Mr. William “Billy” Hugh Link II, age 71 of New Johnsonville, who will have visitation Friday from 4 until 8 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly.

Funeral services for Mr. Billy Hugh Link will be Saturday morning at 11 at Luff-Bowen in Waverly. Brother Thad Collier will officiate the services. Burial will follow in the J Warren Cemetery in New Johnsonville.